Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Announces Shri Ram Janaki Temple Renovation, Praises PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Plays Badminton With Locals In Guna -- VIDEO | X

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday announced the renovation of Shri Ram Janaki Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.

Scindia was visiting Patai village when he arrived at the Shri Ram Janaki Temple and offered prayers.

Speaking to the media, Scindia said that his wife had personally reviewed the condition of the temple and that renovation work would begin soon. He added that his family has a long history of working for Sanatan Dharma and the preservation of temples.

He later attended the Mann Ki Baat programme and also played badminton with children during the inauguration of a badminton academy.

#WATCH | Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visits Patai village, offers prayers at Shri Ram Janaki Temple, says, "... My wife personally reviewed the condition of the temple here, and renovation work will soon begin. Our family has a long history of… pic.twitter.com/9MeVLHdAWZ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2026

Scindia attends ‘Mann Ki Baat’, inaugurates badminton academy

After offering prayers at the temple, Scindia attended the 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat with other BJP leaders and inaugurated a badminton academy.

Scindia said the programme inspires every citizen of the country, instils self-confidence, and reflects India’s growing progress on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the Prime Minister highlights the contributions of ordinary citizens and shares them with the nation.

Scindia plays badminton with residents

A video of the minister playing badminton with residents has also surfaced on social media, drawing significant attention online.

Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia played badminton with children during the inauguration of a badminton academy in Guna



(Source: Jyotiraditya Scindia's office) pic.twitter.com/tJEoc7UCSN — IANS (@ians_india) June 28, 2026

A video of the minister playing badminton with residents has also surfaced on social media, drawing significant attention online. Known for his interest in sports, Scindia was seen enjoying the game and sharing the court with a girl, youths, and children.

The video went viral, with netizens praising his engaging nature.

₹42 crore project announced

Earlier, on Saturday, Scindia inaugurated several development projects worth ₹42 crore, including a tree plantation campaign.

He said the initiative would enhance water conservation and irrigation capacity for farmers.

He added, “Nature exists, as does humanity; water exists, as does life.”

बीना–गुना–रुठियाई रेलखंड के लाखों यात्रियों की वर्षों पुरानी मांग पूरी होने पर आज गुना रेलवे स्टेशन से बीना–रुठियाई–बीना मेमू ट्रेन सेवा को हरी झंडी दिखाकर शुभारंभ करते हुए अत्यंत ख़ुशी की अनुभूति हुई।



यह नई मेमू सेवा गुना, अशोकनगर, मुंगावली एवं आसपास के क्षेत्रों के… pic.twitter.com/2at3Awsi3P — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 27, 2026

Scindia flags off Bina–Ruthiyai MEMU

Scindia also flagged off the Bina–Ruthiyai–Bina MEMU train service from Guna Railway Station, fulfilling a long-standing demand of passengers on the Bina–Guna–Ruthiyai rail section.

He said he felt immense joy while flagging off the service and added that it would provide safe, affordable, and convenient rail travel for students, daily commuters, traders, and working professionals from Guna, Ashoknagar, Mungaoli, and surrounding areas. He added that it would further boost regional connectivity and development.