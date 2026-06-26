Former Councillor Attacks Three Over Debris Removal Dispute In MP's Guna; Fire Shots To Create Panic-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over removing construction debris turned violent when a former councillor and his associates were accused of assaulting three people in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

Three people sustained injuries in the incident.

The victims allege that the attackers also fired shots into the air to create panic.

The incident happened in the Tanch Road locality under the city's Kotwali police station area.

The police have initiated an investigation based on the complaint.

Watch VIDEO below :

Three injured after a dispute over debris removal turned violent in Madhya Pradesh's Guna; former councillor and his associates accused of firing#MadhyaPradeshNews | #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/dzC6eryeQp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 25, 2026

According to reports, the victims, identified as Brajesh Yadav, Rahul Yadav, and Ankit Yadav, a resident of Tanch Road, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station stating that a pile of bricks and construction debris was lying in front of his house.

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On Thursday, work was underway to remove the debris using a JCB machine. During this process, former Councillor Ajay Yadav arrived at the scene with six to seven associates and began objecting to the removal of the debris.

The victims allege that a verbal altercation broke out between the two groups, which quickly escalated into a violent dispute.

It is alleged that Ajay Yadav and his companions attacked the group using sticks and batons. Brajesh Yadav, Rahul Yadav, and Ankit Yadav were injured in the assault.

The injured were taken to the hospital, where they received first aid. Subsequently, the victims went to the Kotwali police station and filed a formal complaint against the accused.

The police stated that the matter is under investigation and that footage from CCTV cameras installed near the scene is being examined.

The police are questioning both parties and have stated that further legal action will be taken following a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, a tense atmosphere prevails in the area following the incident.