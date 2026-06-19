Leopard Spotted Roaming After Killing Goat In MP's Morena Village; Locals Demand Security-- Video | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped after a cheetah was spotted roaming after attacking and killing a goat Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Thursday.

The goat was grazing near fields around 7 AM in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. After the cheetah was spotted, locals demanded increased security in the area.

A video of the incident has also surfaced and is circulating widely on social media. In the video, the cheetah was seen getting inside the field after the hunting.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The incident happened in Jaderu village, located in the Pahadgarh area of ​​Morena district.

According to reports, around 7 AM, a goat belonging to a resident named Kaliya Adivasi was grazing near the fields. Suddenly, a cheetah arrived and attacked the goat, killing it on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, as soon as the villagers saw the Cheetah, they started shouting. Hearing the voices of the people, the leopard ran towards the forest after some time, but by then it had made the goat its prey.

Following the incident, a large number of villagers gathered at the scene. News of the cheetah's presence spread rapidly throughout the village, instilling fear among the residents.

It shows villagers discussing the leopard's arrival. Locals note that wildlife activity in the area has increased recently. Wild animals have frequently been spotted near human settlements, forcing villagers to remain constantly vigilant.

The villagers have urged the Forest Department to increase regular patrols in the area to ensure the safety of people and livestock.

They have also demanded appropriate compensation for the affected family. Villagers say that if effective measures are not taken in time, a major incident could occur in the future. Currently, an atmosphere of fear prevails in Jaderu village following the killing of a goat by a leopard.

People are avoiding letting their livestock roam freely and are not sending children outside unaccompanied.

All eyes are now on the Forest Department to see what steps will be taken to ensure the villagers' safety