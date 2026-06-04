Morena Ex-Deputy Collector Arvind Mahour Suspended After Woman's Rape Complaint; Sent To Judicial Custody Till June 19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Morena Deputy Collector Arvind Mahour has been suspended after his arrest in a rape case registered on the complaint of a woman on Thursday.

He was suspended by Chambal Division Commissioner Suresh Kumar.

Mahour was arrested by Civil Lines Police on the night of June 3. According to police, his blood pressure increased after the arrest, following which he was taken to a hospital for treatment on Thursday morning.

After receiving medical care, he was produced before a district court in Morena. The court sent him to judicial custody and ordered that he be lodged in Morena Jail until June 19.

Before being presented in court on Thursday, Mahour was seen walking inside the police station premises and using a mobile phone. Media personnel also attempted to speak with him during this time.

According to the complainant, she first came into contact with Mahour through Facebook. Over time, the two started talking regularly and remained in touch over phone calls.

Read the full story below :

The woman alleged that Mahour later proposed marriage and assured her that he would marry her. She claimed that on March 30, 2025, he picked her up in a car from near her house and took her to the Morena Rest House, where he allegedly had physical relations with her against her wishes.

In her complaint, the woman further alleged that Mahour later took her several times to his government residence in Sabalgarh and to a flat in Gwalior, where he continued to have physical relations with her.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations. The claims made by the woman are part of the complaint, and the matter remains under investigation.