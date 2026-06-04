 32-Year-Old Woman Accuses Ex-Deputy Collector Arvind Mahour Of Rape In MP’s Morena
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HomeBhopal32-Year-Old Woman Accuses Ex-Deputy Collector Arvind Mahour Of Rape In MP’s Morena

32-Year-Old Woman Accuses Ex-Deputy Collector Arvind Mahour Of Rape In MP’s Morena

A former Morena Deputy Collector, Arvind Mahour, has been booked for rape after a 32-year-old woman accused him of sexually exploiting her on the false promise of marriage. The woman alleged repeated sexual abuse, extortion-related demands, and threats after he refused to marry her. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 04, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
32-Year-Old Woman Accuses Ex-Deputy Collector Arvind Mahour Of Rape In MP’s Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A rape case has been registered against former Morena Deputy Collector Arvind Mahour following a complaint by a woman who accused him of sexually exploiting her on the false promise of marriage.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman from Morena alleged that she came into contact with Mahour through Facebook in early 2025 when he was posted as SDM in Sabalgarh.

The two started talking regularly and later began meeting in person.

The woman claimed that Mahour promised to marry her and, on that basis, had physical relations with her several times.

In her complaint, she alleged that on March 30, 2025, he took her near the Morena Rest House on the pretext of an outing and raped her. She further alleged that he later sexually exploited her multiple times at his government residence and at a flat in Gwalior.

The complainant also alleged that the officer made objectionable demands, including asking for ₹5 crore in cash in exchange for marriage and suggesting that she stay with another person for a month. She claimed to have mentioned videos and other evidence stored on her mobile phone in support of her allegations.

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According to the woman, when she started pressuring him to marry her, Mahour refused and allegedly threatened to have her and her family killed if she filed a complaint.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against the deputy collector under relevant sections, including rape, and have started an investigation. Police said further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the probe.

The allegations are part of the complainant's statement, and the matter is currently under investigation by police.

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