Student Abducted In Broad Daylight From Salon In Gwalior, Beaten & Dumped Near Highway; 7 Booked-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A student was allegedly abducted from a salon over old rivalry in Gwalior on Saturday.

The incident took place near the bus stand in Dabra on Saturday evening and later released by the accused after police began searching for him.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed inside the salon, and the footage is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video clip, it can clearly be seen, 3-4 youths entring the salon and dragging the youth out forcefully. The person working in the salon can also be seen stopping the miscreants, but they continued the act.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

"Dabra Horror in Gwalior: Five Accused — Harsh, Kapil, Umesh, Aryan & Dhruv Rawat — Kidnap Minor from Salon, Beat Him Severely and Abandon Him at Saharai Bridge"#MadhyaPradesh #Gwalior - In a shocking incident, five youths allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old minor boy from a… pic.twitter.com/2tSiD8kbZn — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 1, 2026

Police have registered a case against seven people in connection with the incident.

According to police, Gurmant Singh, a resident of Haskhedi area in Dabra, was getting a haircut at a salon when a group of men arrived. The accused allegedly assaulted him and forced him onto a motorcycle before taking him away.

The victim said the accused, identified as Harsh Rawat, Kapil Rawat, Arun Rawat and three to four others, took him to different locations and beat him with the butts of illegal weapons.

Gwalior - In a shocking incident, five youths allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old minor boy from a salon in Dabra, brutally assaulted him, and later abandoned him at Saharai Bridge. According to police, the minor had gone out with his family for a meal when the incident occurred.… pic.twitter.com/fxmvEZiklB — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 1, 2026

He claimed they first took him to Tiwari Garden Road and later moved him to other places.

After Gurmant's family informed Dabra City Police about the incident, officers started looking for him. Fearing police action, the accused allegedly left the student near Sahrai Bridge on the Dabra-Gwalior Highway and fled.

The student later borrowed a mobile phone from a passerby and informed his family. Police then reached the spot and brought him to the police station.

The incident created tension in the city, with a large number of people gathering at the police station. Following protests by members of the Sikh community, police registered a kidnapping case against Harsh, Kapil, Aryan, Dhruv, Arun and two unidentified persons.

SDOP Saurabh Kumar said a case has been registered against seven accused and police teams have been sent to arrest them. He said the accused will be taken into custody soon.