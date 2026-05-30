Shocker! 42-Year-Old Man Chops-Off Private Part To Free Self From Sexual Desires & Become Saint In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case was reported from Madhya Pradesh Chhatarpur district, where a 42-year-old man allegedly chopped off his private part with an axe in an attempt to renounce worldly life and become a saint.

According to information, the incident took place in Bhatipura locality of Maharajpur area on Saturday morning.

The injured man, identified as Ram Milan Yadav, was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to family members, Ram Milan went to a well near a field and allegedly injured himself with an axe.

He later called his cousin and informed him about the incident. Relatives reached the spot and took him first to Maharajpur Hospital and then to the district hospital in Chhatarpur.

Speaking at the hospital, Ram Milan reportedly said that he wanted to free himself from worldly attachments and feared committing sins in the future.

He claimed that he took the extreme step to avoid wrongdoing and expressed no regret over his action.

Family members said his wife has been suffering from paralysis for a long time. He has two sons and two daughters.

Preparations were underway for his elder daughter's wedding, scheduled for June 20, when the incident occurred.

His brother, Narayan Singh Yadav, claimed that Ram Milan had been addicted to cannabis for a long time and that the substance abuse may have affected his mental condition.

He also alleged that Ram Milan told him he had thrown the severed body part into a nearby well.

Doctors said the man had lost a significant amount of blood and remained in serious condition.

District Hospital surgeon Dr. Manoj Choudhary said the injury was nearly complete and emergency surgery was performed to stop the bleeding. The patient is currently under medical supervision.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the area.