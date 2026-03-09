MP News: Addicted To Alcohol, 20-Year-Old Hangs Self From Tree In Chhatarpur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old alcoholic hangs self from a tree in front of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the village of Bhagwantpura. The deceased has been identified as Narayandas Ahirwar (20), son of Ramkishan Ahirwar, a resident of village Bhagwantpura.

According to family members, Narayandas was addicted to alcohol, and the family often tried to persuade him to give up his habit, but he was unable to give up his habit.

Family members stated that Narayandas had dinner with his family at home last night and then went to sleep. No one in the house was aware when he left his home late at night.

In the morning, villagers found the young man hanging from a tree in front of the school, and the family and police were immediately informed.

Upon receiving the information, police from the Orchha Road police station arrived at the scene and took the body down from the tree.

After conducting a Panchnama, the police sent the body to the district hospital for a postmortem. The family has been inconsolable since the incident.

The deceased's father, Ramkishan Ahirwar, said, "My son had been addicted to alcohol for a long time. Family and relatives tried to convince him several times, but he couldn't stop drinking."

The family believes his addiction led to this extreme step.

The police have registered a case and begun investigating the matter. An atmosphere of mourning prevails in the village following the incident.