Bhopal News: Nurse Allegedly Attacks Husband With Blade, Stick In Hotel Room Over Petty Domestic Dispute; Man Suffers Serious Injuries

Bhopal News: Nurse Allegedly Attacks Husband With Blade, Stick In Hotel Room Over Petty Dispute; Man Suffers Serious Injuries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse attacked her husband with a sharp blade and stick and assaulted him brutally after a dispute over not eating food in Bhopal on Saturday. The husband suffered serious injuries to his head, stomach, and hand.

Dispute over food

The incident unfolded in the Piplani police station area. The couple went to a hotel. The woman asked her husband to eat. But he flatly denied eating, as he had his dinner at home. A quarrel broke out between the two over this issue

The quarrel continued throughout the night, and the woman reportedly consumed alcohol at night. However, the man fell asleep around 6 in the morning.

Sat on chest to attack

When he woke up about an hour later, he saw his wife sitting on his chest, holding a blade. He panicked and tried to get up when the woman stabbed his right hand with the blade.

Attacked with glass

He pushed her to escape, but the accused stabbed him in the stomach. To save his life, the man ran to the bathroom. During this, Nilima threw a glass at him, hitting him.

The bleeding and injured man somehow managed to leave the hotel and rushed to a nearby private hospital. He is undergoing treatment there.

According to Piplani police, an FIR has been filed against the woman based on the complaint of her husband. The man has also provided videos of the assault to the police. The videos are being examined. Action will be taken after the investigation.

Husband works for MNC

The injured husband said that he works for a multinational company in Pune, while Nilima, a resident of Shajapur, is a nurse at a government hospital. They tied knots at an Arya Samaj temple.

Wife files rape case against husband

Initial police investigations have revealed that the nurse had previously filed a rape complaint against her husband.

After the marriage, allegations have surfaced that the man harassed her and pressured her for a divorce.

Authorities said the case involves multiple allegations and are investigating all aspects to ascertain the sequence of events.