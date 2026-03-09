MP News: Class 10 Student Raped By Uncle While Returning From Exam In Gwalior; Accused On Run

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man known to her after she returned from her Class 10 board exam in Gwalior on Saturday.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and started a search for the accused, who is currently on the run.

According to police, the incident falls under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. The victim had appeared for the last paper of her Class 10 examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

After finishing the exam, she was returning home when she met a man known to her.

The accused, identified as Bhola Gurjar, reportedly met the girl near the SP bungalow area on MS Road. He offered to drop her home on his motorcycle. Trusting him, the girl agreed and sat on the bike. However, instead of taking her home, the accused allegedly drove towards National Highway 44 and took her to a deserted hill area near Tekri.

Police said the accused allegedly took the girl to the isolated area and committed the crime there. According to the victim’s statement, he kept her at the spot from around 1 pm to 7 pm and allegedly threatened her not to inform anyone about the incident. He also allegedly warned her that she and her family would face serious harm if she spoke about it.

Later in the evening, around 8 pm, the accused dropped the girl near the lane outside her house and fled from the spot. When she reached home, her family members asked about the delay, after which she informed them about the incident.

Following this, the victim and her family went to Kotwali Police Station and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and began further investigation.

Station House Officer Amit Bhadauria said the victim is a Class 10 student and the accused is known to her. Police teams are searching for the accused, while a woman police officer is recording the victim’s statement as part of the legal process.