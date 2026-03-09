MP News: Accused Who Stabbed 17-Year-Old Student With Cutter Found Dead On Railway Tracks In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The body of the accused, who stabbed a 12th-grade student with a cutter and fled, was found on the railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Sunday.

The body was found on the tracks near Semra Bagh village in the Makronia police station area. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and prepared an inquest report.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the deceased's family arrived at the hospital, where the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

According to reports, a 17-year-old girl was returning from the Rajakhedi area of ​​Makronia after taking her final Class 12 exam on Saturday when she encountered the accused, Nilesh, near Semra Bagh.

An altercation ensued, leading to a dispute. During this incident, the accused allegedly attacked the student with a cutter, inflicting multiple wounds, leaving her bleeding and lying on the ground. The accused managed to flee the scene after the attack.

The injured student was immediately rushed to Bundelkhand Medical College. She sustained serious injuries to her back, face, and shoulder, leaving her in critical condition. Upon learning of the incident, Makronia police registered a case and began searching for the accused.

Accused found dead during search operation

Police raided the accused's home and the homes of acquaintances, but he was nowhere to be found. Police teams continued to search for the accused.

Meanwhile, early Sunday morning, the body of the accused, Nilesh, was found lying on the railway tracks near Makronia. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and began investigating the case.

Longing disputes with Lover

According to a deceased's acquaintance, Nilesh was in a love affair with a girl. They previously had several disputes, but they had reconciled.

He said, "The girl had her exam on Saturday, and Nilesh reached there to confront her about something. The altercation turned violent, and Nilesh allegedly attacked. However, since learning of the incident, the family members had been searching for him. His mobile phone was switched off. Police came to the house and questioned the family. They remained at the house until late at night."

Family members of the accused urged the administration to conduct an impartial investigation and find the reason behind Nilesh's death.