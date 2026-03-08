Bhopal News: Stray Dog Attacks Dampen Rang Panchami Celebrations | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The growing menace of stray dogs in the state capital created panic on Rang Panchami, turning festive celebrations into a nightmare for several residents.

By Sunday evening, more than 35 dog-bite victims had reached several government hospitals for anti-rabies injections.While the city celebrated the festival of colours, multiple incidents of dog attacks were reported from different localities.

Residents alleged that the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) dog-catching and sterilisation drives exist mostly on paper, while the number of aggressive stray dogs continues to rise across the city.

BMC officials said that acting on several complaints, dog-catching staff on Sunday caught 19 stray dogs from various areas of the city and sent them to sterilisation centres.

Child attacked while playing colours

In the Karond area, eight-year-old Tushar was playing outside his house when three stray dogs suddenly surrounded him. As he tried to run, the dogs bit his legs and waist, causing deep injuries. Neighbours rushed to his rescue after hearing his cries and took him to hospital for treatment.

Elderly man attacked in park

In Arera Colony, resident R V Patel was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while taking a walk in a park. The dogs knocked him to the ground and bit his hands and legs, leaving him seriously injured.

Experts cite sterilisation gaps

According to BMC veterinary officer Dr PP Singh, the increasing stray dog population is largely due to the slow pace of sterilisation drives and limited resources. Singh added that hot weather and loud festival celebrations can make stray dogs more aggressive, increasing the risk of attacks.