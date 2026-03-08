Bhopal News: Campaign To Honour Women Sanitation Champions Begins Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To recognise and appreciate the contribution of women in sanitation and waste management in each city, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has directed states and urban local bodies across the country to organise a series of activities from March 8 to March 14 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Following the directive, the Urban Administration Department (UAD) in Madhya Pradesh has instructed all 413 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to identify and honour women who have made significant contributions to cleanliness efforts in their respective cities.

Officials said the selected women may include sweepers, sanitation workers, rag pickers, members of self-help groups (SHGs), entrepreneurs, social workers and even home-makers who have actively contributed to improving sanitation.

The ministry noted that over 13,000 women-led self-help groups are currently working across the sanitation and waste management value chain under the mission.

Digital campaign: “7 Days, 7 Women Swachhata Leaders”

As part of the initiative, a digital campaign titled “7 Days, 7 Women Swachhata Leaders” will be run on social media platforms. Under the campaign, ULBs will share 45–60 second vertical reels highlighting inspiring stories of women sanitation leaders who have driven change through their work under the mission.