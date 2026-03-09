MP News: Couple Dies After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle In Morena; 8-Year-Old Daughter Critical

MP News: Man Wanted In 19 Cases Dies, Kin Allege Police Torture; Cops Deny Claim | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A couple riding a motorcycle died in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Monday, while their 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

According to information, the mishap occurred at Chinnoni Mod on National Highway 552 in Morena district.

The deceased were identified as Arvind Rawat and his wife Poonam Rawat, residents of Mali Bajna.

The couple was travelling on a bike with their 2 daughters, 8-year-old Srishti and 1-year-old Pratigya and were heading towards Thakur Baba Jat Atar.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Chinnoni Mod. The impact was so severe that the family was dragged along the road for some distance.

After receiving information about the accident, police rushed the injured to the Community Health Centre in Kasya. Doctors declared Arvind and Poonam dead on arrival.

Duty doctor Brijesh Goyal said the couple had suffered serious head injuries, which likely caused their death on the spot.

1-year-old escapes unhurt

In the accident, 8-year-old Srishti was seriously injured. After initial treatment, she was referred to the district hospital in Morena due to her critical condition.

Meanwhile, the couple’s one-year-old daughter Pratigya escaped the accident without any injuries.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and registered a case against an unknown vehicle. A search has been launched to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.