MP News: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Doctors Mistakenly Declare Her Pregnant In Bhopal; Family Says She Was Deeply Disturbed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 12 student died under suspicious circumstances while undergoing treatment in Bhopal on Monday

The incident took place in the morning around 10 am at Hamidia Hospital.

The girl had been receiving treatment since March 2 after she fell ill soon after returning home from her examination.

According to family members, the student suddenly complained of health problems after her exam. She was first taken to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

Doctors gave wrong information

The girl’s father has accused doctors of giving incorrect information about her condition during the initial examination.

The father alleged that doctors first told the family that the girl was two months pregnant, which came as a shock to them. He said the information deeply disturbed the teenager.

Later, as the sonography report did not clearly confirm pregnancy, doctors referred her to a gynecologist at Sultania Hospital for further examination.

At Sultania Hospital, doctors reportedly conducted another sonography and informed the family that the girl had a tumor in her stomach, not a pregnancy.

However, by then the earlier information had already affected the girl’s mental condition, her father claimed.

According to the family, after hearing that she might be pregnant, the girl became extremely upset and went into depression. The father said she stopped talking to anyone and remained silent most of the time. Her health continued to worsen during treatment over the next few days.

The father also alleged that the hospital had earlier informed the police about the possibility of pregnancy.

Based on that information, police initially began looking into the matter as a possible rape case. However, after the second sonography suggested the presence of a tumor, the situation changed.

Police from MP Nagar Police Station have registered a marg (unnatural death case) and started an investigation into the matter.

Sub-Inspector Archana Tiwari said that according to the medical report provided by doctors, the girl was undergoing treatment for a tumor. She added that while the family had suspected pregnancy, the medical report does not confirm it.

Police officials said that further action in the case will be decided only after the post-mortem report is received and detailed statements of the family members are recorded.