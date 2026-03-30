MP News: Man Locks Wife, 3 Daughters Inside Room Before Hanging Himself To Death In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly locked his wife and three young daughters inside a room and hanged himself to death in Chhatarpur on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bada Malhera of Chhatarpur district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in Ward No. 1 of the town.

According to information, the man first locked his wife and three daughters inside a room from the outside. The family members remained trapped inside and kept shouting for help. Meanwhile, the man went to another room in the house and hanged himself.

As the cries for help continued, neighbours gathered outside the house and informed the police. Soon after receiving the information, police from Bada Malhera Police Station reached the spot. The officers broke open the locked door and safely rescued the woman and the three girls, who were found crying inside the room.

By the time the door was opened and people rushed inside, the man had already died by suicide. The sudden incident created panic and sadness in the area. Residents of the ward said they were shocked by the incident and could not understand what led the man to take such a step.

Police officials said they have started an investigation into the matter. Officers are examining all possible angles to find out the reason behind the incident.

They are questioning neighbours and relatives to know whether the man was under stress due to financial problems, family disputes, or any other issue.

Police are also trying to determine whether the act was planned earlier or if it happened suddenly due to some personal problem. Evidence from the house is being examined as part of the investigation.

After completing initial procedures, the police sent the body for post-mortem. The tragic incident has left the entire locality in grief, as people struggle to understand why a father would take such an extreme step before ending his life.