MP News: Teen Dies In Jabalpur After Love-Related Clash Between Youths; 3 Arrested | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A love-related dispute between two youths turned violent, leaving a 16-year-old dead and others injured, police said.

The incident occurred on the night of March 27 in the Garha police station area.

The victim, identified as Rishav Thakur (16) from Ghamapur, was attacked near Dashmesh Dwar, close to Shubham Hospital, around 11:30 pm.

Another minor, 15-year-old Rithik Jogel, was also injured in the clash. Both were attacked by a group of youths with knives.

Rishav was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. CCTV footage captured the violent incident.

Police have arrested three accused: Yashraj Patel, Yuvraj alias Yuvi Smith, and Anshraj alias Anshu Dhurve, while three others remain at large.

According to initial investigations, the dispute was over a girl. Yashraj Patel and Krishna alias Krish Mishra had been in conflict over her for some time.

On the day of the incident, Krishna went to the Madan Mahal area with his friends. Rishav and Rithik were reportedly sent to observe Yashraj Patel, and a fight broke out.

The clash escalated when Yashraj Patel, Yuvraj, Anshraj, and three unknown accomplices attacked the boys.

Police said that questioning of the girl involved is still pending to fully understand the circumstances.

An FIR has been registered under sections 103(1), 109, 351, 323, and 325 of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Thana in-charge Prasann Sharma said all aspects are being investigated, and all accused will be brought to justice.

Police vigilance in the area has been increased to prevent further incidents.