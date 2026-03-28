 MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Jabalpur Probe On
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MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Jabalpur Probe On

A young woman, around 20, was allegedly stabbed to death in Jabalpur’s Garha area, police said. Officers reached the spot and began investigation. Some injured persons have also reported to police, and their statements are being verified. The body is kept at Shubham Hospital. No clear motive is known yet; CCTV footage is being examined.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
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MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Jabalpur Probe On | Pixabay

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of murder was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a young woman around 20 years old, was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified youth, the police said on Saturday.

According to CSP, the incident occurred in the Garha area.

He added, a team of police reached the spot soon after receiving information. The Garha police station team has started an investigation and is examining the crime scene.

According to officials, some injured persons have also reportedly reached the police station. Police are verifying their statements and checking whether the incident is genuine or if there is any confusion.

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The body of the deceased woman has been kept at Shubham Hospital, where further procedures are underway.

Police said no clear motive has been identified yet. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.

Officials added that more details will be shared once the investigation progresses.

Further details are awaited.

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