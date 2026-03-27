MP News: Bihar-Jharkhand Gang Link Emerges In ₹2.26 Crore DUDA Fraud; CCTV Clue Boosts Probe

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the Rs 2.26 crore fraud involving the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) on Friday uncovered a suspected inter-state gang operating across Bihar and Jharkhand.

Police said the suspects siphoned off funds using forged signatures of senior officials and later withdrew the money through ATMs at multiple locations in both states.

According to the Cyber Crime Branch, the fraud was executed through a well-planned strategy. The perpetrators allegedly used forged documents to link their own mobile numbers and email IDs to the official bank account, enabling them to intercept transaction alerts and gain unauthorised access.

After securing digital control, the gang transferred Rs2,26,71,000 through fake cheques into several shell accounts across states. These accounts were then used by accomplices to withdraw cash from ATMs, minimising traceable digital evidence.

Police confirmed that a key breakthrough came from CCTV footage at a Bank of India branch on Saifia College Road, which captured a suspect believed to be part of the network.

Investigators are now using facial recognition and intelligence inputs to identify him and track the wider syndicate. Meanwhile, police said three suspects have reportedly been detained for questioning. They are believed to have facilitated the opening and use of bank accounts.

Interrogation is expected to lead investigators to the mastermind behind the operation soon.