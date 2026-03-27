MP News: Municipal Garbage Van Carries Cow Carcass In Chhatarpur; VIDEO Sparks Public Outrage | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic video showing a municipal garbage truck carrying a carcass of a cow has sparked public outrage in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Friday.

It is said the carcass was not only placed in the truck but also covered with garbage, angering the residents further.

According to information, the video emerged from Chhatarpur’s bypass road area. It was recorded by a local youth and is doing rounds on social media on Friday./

The incident has raised serious questions about the functioning of the municipal authorities.

Sources said, CMO Madhuri Sharma and Collector Parth have issued no official statement on the matter so far.

Congress condemns BJP

As the video went viral, the Congress party strongly condemned BJP and targeted the municipal authorities & BJP over this incident.

District Congress President Gagan Yadav said that BJP only engages in politics in the name of cows and claims to consider them sacred, but the ground reality is different.

He alleged that Chhatarpur municipality’s treatment of the cow carcass was extremely inhuman.

Yadav said that placing the carcass in a garbage truck and throwing garbage over it shows the huge difference between BJP’s words and actions.

He demanded a full investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible.

He also criticized the state of cow shelters, saying that corruption is taking place even while cows are alive, and after their death, their carcasses are treated with neglect and abuse - which is highly condemnable.

After the video went viral, people in the city have expressed widespread anger over the incident.