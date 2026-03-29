MP News: Missing 28-Year-Old Indore Man Found Dead Near Culvert In Khargone |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 28-year-old man from Indore, who had been missing for two days, was found near a culvert in the Balwara area. Police suspect death due to poisoning, though the post-mortem report is awaited.

Akhil Soni, son of jeweller Anil Soni, lived in Agrasen Nagar on Airport Road. On the morning of March 27, he left home, saying he was going out for breakfast and did not return. When he did not return by evening, the family grew concerned and filed a missing person report at Malharganj police station the same night, after which police began searching for him.

On Saturday, the family received information that Akhil's body was lying near a culvert in Balwara. Family members immediately left for Khargone and arrived on Sunday to complete the post-mortem formalities.

Anil Soni told police that his son was unwell and undergoing treatment for jaundice at the time he went missing. The family said Akhil had no debts or disputes with anyone. It remains unclear why he went to Balwara and how his body ended up there. Akhil's father runs Bhagwati Jewellers in Sarafa Bazaar, where Akhil also worked.