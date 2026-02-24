Indore News: 20-Year-Old College Student Drown In Mohadi Waterfalls

Indore News: The 20-Year-Old Victim Had Gone There With His Friends To Make Reels | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fun outing turned into a tragedy when a 20-year-old college student drowned while picnicking with friends at the popular Mohadi waterfalls in the Khudel police station area.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the victim, Suraj Kushwah, a BA second-year student at Sage University, and his friends went to the waterfalls for a swim and to make reels. While bathing in the Kund, Suraj ventured into deep waters and, unable to gauge the depth, began to sink. His friends tried to save him but failed.

The police were informed, but due to poor visibility, a search operation could not be carried out immediately. The search started early on Monday morning, and with the assistance of local villagers, divers managed to retrieve his body, which was later sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Khudel police station in-charge Karni Singh Shaktawat said that the Kund, which remains filled throughout the year, is approximately 30 feet deep.

Deceased’s father, Ashok, said that Suraj had been staying in a rented house in Indore to pursue his studies. He hails from Morena.

Suraj was the eldest son of his parents, and his father is a labourer. The incident has left his family devastated since the family had already suffered the loss of their youngest son some time back.

The police have launched a probe.