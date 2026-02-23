 Indore News: Two Inmates Create Reel While Being Released From Indore District Jail; VIDEO Goes Viral
A video of two inmates walking out of the open jail at Indore District Jail has gone viral, prompting an investigation. The accused, identified as Garvit alias Kaka and Aditya alias Billu, allegedly filmed the reel 10 days ago when a guard was away. Crime Branch and Sanyogitaganj police are probing the matter and taking legal action.

Monday, February 23, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Indore News: Two Inmates Create Reel While Being Released From Indore District Jail; VIDEO Goes Viral | Instagram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing two inmates walking out of the Indore District Jail has gone viral on social media. The incident created panic among the officials. 

According to information, the matter pertains to the Sanyogitaganj area. The accused reportedly recorded the video while leaving the jail premises after serving their respective sentences and posted it on Instagram.

Notably, jail premises are considered a highly sensitive area. Photography and videography outside the jail are strictly prohibited without permission.

After the reel surfaced online, the Crime Branch’s Social Media Monitoring Cell began investigating the matter. Officials said action will be taken as per law against those involved.

Watch the video here:

According to police, the men seen in the video have been identified as Garvit alias Kaka, son of Laxman, and Aditya alias Billu, son of Manoj Bhuria. 

In the video, the two accused can be seen walking out of the jail proudly. The video is being widely circulated on social media on Monday. 

Guard was away during incident 

Investigation revealed that the video was recorded around 10 days ago. It is said that the 2 filmed the clip when the guard was away from the open jail gate.

Police officials said both accused have previously been jailed in criminal cases. After the video surfaced, jail authorities took the matter seriously.

Regarding the matter, the District Jail Superintendent wrote a letter to Police Commissioner Santosh Singh, seeking action in the case. Sanyogitaganj police station has also been informed and asked to take necessary steps.

Following the incident, Sanyogitaganj police and the Crime Branch have started searching for the accused. Officials said legal action is being taken against them.

