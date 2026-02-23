 Indore News: Drunk Youths Hurl Kicks & Punches At Each Other In Late-Night Altercation In Banganga Area; Several Detained
A violent clash erupted late Sunday night in Indore’s Banganga area over allegations of molestation of a young woman. Two groups attacked each other with punches, kicks, and stones, causing panic among residents. Police intervened, detaining several youths identified via video footage. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night altercation broke out between two groups over allegations of molestation in Indore's Banganga area on Sunday night.

The drunk youths hurled kicks, punches, and stones at each other. Upon receiving information, Banganga police arrived at the scene and detained several youths.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Jagdish Nagar, Street No 10. A report of a fight between two youths was received around midnight. Upon arriving, responding officers found the youths involved in the altercation were in an inebriated state.

The violent brawl triggered panic in the area. Some family members reportedly attempted to intervene but were mistreated by the drunk youths. Local residents locked their doors as a precaution during the incident.

Dispute over molestation of a young woman

According to preliminary information, the dispute began over allegations of molestation of a young woman living in the area. This led to a confrontation between the two groups. The confrontation turned into a violent clash.

Identification Based on Video

Police also obtained a video of the incident at night, based on which over five youths were identified. Some of the accused have been detained and are being questioned.

According to the police, a case has been registered based on complaints from both sides, and an investigation is underway. Police confirmed that all accused are involved in small-scale businesses. A detailed investigation is underway, and the cops assured that necessary actions will be taken against the accused if found guilty.

The situation in the Banganga area is reportedly under control.

