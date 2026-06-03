Gwalior Man Falsely Introduces 17-Year-Old Girlfriend As Wife To Landlord, Sexually Exploits Her On Pretext Of Marriage; Booked Under POCS

Gwalior: POCSO Case Registered Against Man For Raping Minor Under Pretext Of Marriage | file pic [Representational Image]

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old was allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Police have registered a case against the accused youth under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, and have initiated an investigation.

The accused is currently reported to be absconding, and his mobile phone remains switched off. Police have initiated the search to nab him.

The incident happened in the Dharmkanta area within the Hazira police station, Gwalior.

According to reports, the victim, identified as a 17-year-old minor, lodged a complaint at the Hazira police station. The victim informed the police that her brother works as a DJ, and Rahul Rathore, a resident of the Dharmkanta area within the Hazira police station limits, also worked alongside her brother. During this period, Rahul began visiting their home regularly, leading to an acquaintance developing between the two.

Introduced her to landlord as his wife

According to the victim, after an acquaintance spanning approximately two years, a friendship blossomed between the two, which subsequently evolved into a romantic relationship.

It is alleged that Rahul promised to marry her; he then rented a room near the Dharmkanta area and began living with her starting October 2, 2025. The accused even introduced the minor to the landlord, falsely claiming she was his wife.

The minor alleged that, by assuring her of marriage, Rahul engaged in sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions.

Whenever she objected, the accused would pacify her by promising that they would get married very soon.

Throughout this period, the two lived together as husband and wife. Later, Rahul quit his job as a DJ staff and began working as a horse-drawn carriage (Tam-tam) driver.