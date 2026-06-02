Gwalior Constable Beats Senior At Police Station, Suspended

'De Dana Dan' At Police Station: Cop Beats Senior, Faces Suspension In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Challenging the discipline of the police department. A constable assaulted his own senior constable inside the Indarganj Police Station. SSP has suspended the accused constable with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry.

According to information, Havildar Anjani Singh, posted at the Indarganj Police Station, reprimanded Constable Mahendra Singh Chandel for being absent from duty and not fulfilling his assigned responsibilities. It is being told that Constable Mahendra Singh Chandel got angry with this action taken by the havildar.

It is alleged that due to this anger, Constable Mahendra Singh Chandel later went to the police station and started an argument with Havildar Anjani Singh. The argument between the two escalated to a physical altercation.

According to eyewitnesses, even the policemen present at the police station were taken by surprise by this sudden turn of events. Seeing the situation worsening, other policemen present in the police station intervened, separated the two and calmed the matter down.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior officers took the matter seriously.

Following a preliminary investigation, the SSP suspended constable Mahendra Singh Chandel with immediate effect.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered into the entire incident. The investigation will determine the root cause of the altercation and any violations of the rules.

This incident has once again raised questions about discipline and work culture within the police department.

Inderganj police station has previously been in the news for disputes between police officers. Last year, a fight between police personnel occurred at the same station.

The continued occurrence of such incidents indicates that additional efforts are needed to maintain coordination and discipline within the department.

The investigation into the entire matter is currently underway. Further action will be taken after the investigation.