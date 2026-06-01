Nodal Officers To Monitor Attendance and Fire Safety In Hospitals In Bhopal District | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has asked nodal officers to monitor health care units in Bhopal district.

These nodal officers will conduct night inspection, monitor attendance through the Sarthak App, undertake fire safety audits, look into biomedical waste, act as EDL monitors and submit checklists on the Parak App.

The District TB officer will look after Community Health Centre (CHC), Berasia; the District Vaccination officer has been assigned Civil Hospital, Bairgarh; the District Family Welfare officer has been assigned Kailash Nath Katju Hospital.

Similarly, the District Family Welfare Officer has been assigned CHC (Gandhi Nagar), and another District Family Welfare Officer has been assigned CHC, Kolar.

The District Programme Manager has been assigned Civil Hospital, Govindpura. BMO (Funda) and BMO (Berasia) have been assigned the entire affairs of their respective blocks.

The move is aimed at strengthening supervision and ensuring better functioning of healthcare facilities across the district.

The nodal officers will regularly review services, staff attendance and compliance with safety and administrative protocols. They will also ensure proper management of essential medicines, biomedical waste disposal and other operational aspects.

The health department expects the monitoring mechanism to improve accountability, enhance service delivery and help maintain quality healthcare services in hospitals and community health centres across Bhopal district.