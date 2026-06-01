Bhopal Development Authority Plans Mega Township As “New Bhopal Of 2080” | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) has unveiled plans to develop a massive integrated township spread across 180.56 hectares between Misrod, Bhaironpur and Barrai on the southern outskirts of the state capital.

Envisioned as a model urban settlement for the coming decades, the project is being designed to cater to Bhopal’s growth requirements up to 2080.

The proposed township will feature a well-planned road network comprising 12-metre, 18-metre and 30-metre-wide roads along with dedicated pedestrian pathways.

Besides residential plots, the layout includes provisions for schools, nursing homes, police posts, shopping centres, sports facilities, parks and other civic infrastructure.

Planned development to check urban sprawl

BDA officials said the scheme has been prepared to prevent unregulated and haphazard development in the area.

The township has been designed around the concept of improving residents’ quality of life through balanced land use, ample green spaces and easy access to public amenities.

Large areas have been reserved for parks and open spaces, while separate sectors have been earmarked for educational institutions, healthcare facilities, community spaces and commercial activities.

Housing for economically weaker sections has also been incorporated into the master plan.

Scientific infrastructure planning

The project proposes underground utility networks and scientifically planned drainage, water supply and power infrastructure.

Officials said the systems are being designed to minimise future road cutting and maintenance-related disruptions.

The township will also include an electric substation, sewage treatment plant (STP), city bus terminus and multiple open-space zones identified across the layout.

Dedicated pedestrian pathways measuring 1.8 metres in width have been planned to encourage safe and walkable neighbourhoods.

Key features

Township area of 180.56 hectares

Road network ranging from 12 to 30 metres wide

1.8-metre-wide pedestrian pathways

Residential plots with sector-based planning

Schools, nursing homes and police facilities

Sports complex and shopping centre

Electric substation, STP and water-supply infrastructure

Multiple parks and open spaces

City bus terminus

Official statement

BDA CEO Shyambir Singh said tenders for the project have already been floated and construction will commence once the implementing agency is finalised. “Through this scheme, the southern periphery of the city will be developed into a fully modern township,” he said.