Bhopal District Wins Nine Medals At 54th State Swimming Championship | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district secured nine medals on Sunday at the 54th State Swimming Championship. It included five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Vani Jain won two gold medals (in the Group B 50m Butterfly and 50m Freestyle events) and a silver medal (in the 100m Backstroke).

Arth Jain secured a gold medal in the 200m Breaststroke (competing in both the Boys' Group B and Men's Senior categories) and a silver medal in the 50m Butterfly.

Anvi Khanduri won a gold medal in the 100m Backstroke, while Vedika Jain secured bronze medals in the Group B 50m Butterfly and 200m Breaststroke events.

Secretary of the Bhopal Swimming Association, Ramkumar Khilrani, said that with these results, Bhopal has so far accumulated a total of nine gold, three silver and seven bronze medals.

It was part of the second day of the four-day competition held in Rewa from May 29 to June 2.