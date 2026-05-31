Two Jaipur Flights Diverted To Bhopal After Severe Dust Storm, Stretcher Facility Arranged At Bhopal Airport For Outstation Passengers | FP photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Two flights bound for Jaipur were diverted to Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Saturday after severe weather conditions and extremely poor visibility disrupted air traffic operations in Jaipur.

According to airport authorities, a powerful dust storm that swept across Jaipur on Friday night led to a sharp decline in visibility, making it unsafe for aircraft to land at Jaipur International Airport. As a precautionary measure, air traffic controllers redirected incoming flights to alternate destinations.

The diverted flights included IndiGo flight 641M operating from Bengaluru to Jaipur and IndiGo flight 6E 394 from Kolkata to Jaipur.

Both aircraft landed safely at Raja Bhoj Airport, where passengers were provided necessary assistance until further arrangements were made.

In a separate development, Raja Bhoj Airport also handled a medical emergency involving a passenger travelling from Bhopal to Bengaluru on IndiGo flight 6E 393.

Airport officials arranged stretcher assistance and ensured priority handling of the passenger.

The airport’s ground operations team coordinated closely with ambulance services and medical personnel to facilitate smooth movement.

An ambulance carrying the passenger was escorted through the airport premises using the Follow Me Service, ensuring timely and seamless medical support.