23-Year-Old Man Jumps In Front Of Moving Train At Jabalpur Station, Loses Leg | AI Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man suffered severe injuries after jumping in front of a moving train at Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur Railway Station on Wednesday morning.

One of his legs was severed in the accident, while the other sustained serious injuries.

The incident came to fore after the eyewitnesses informed the RPF about the youth jumping onto the tracks and lying down as the train approached.

According to information , the incident took place around 11:30 am on Platform No. 3 of Jabalpur Railway Station. The injured man was identified as Hariom Namdev, a resident of Shahdol district.

Hariom had reportedly travelled from Bhopal and was waiting at the platform when the Rewa-Jabalpur Intercity Express arrived at the station.

Witnesses said that as the train approached, he suddenly ran towards the tracks and lay down in front of it.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Man was mentally challenged

RPF Station In-charge Rajeev Kharb said the train ran over both of Hariom's legs. His right leg was completely severed, while his left leg was badly damaged.

He lost consciousness after the accident. Doctors said his condition is currently stable and treatment is ongoing.

Officials found a mobile phone in his possession and contacted his family. According to family members, Hariom was mentally challenged.

The police are further investigating the incident.