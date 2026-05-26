Elderly Man Slips While Boarding Moving Train At Jabalpur Station, RPF Officers Rush To Rescue-- CCTV Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers saved the life of an elderly passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train at Jabalpur railway station on Monday.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the railway station. The footage shows the elderly man trying to board the moving train when he suddenly lost balance and slipped.

As he fell near the platform edge, the RPF officers quickly grabbed him from behind and pulled him back on the platform.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

Two Railway Officers Save Elderly Man After He Slips While Boarding Moving Train At Jabalpur Station#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews pic.twitter.com/OxQtHb7hJ6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 26, 2026

According to information, the incident took place on Platform Number 5, where 56-year-old Gunagar Tiwari, a resident of Khitoula Bazar in Sihora, was trying to board the Intercity Express.

According to officials, the train had already started moving when the elderly man attempted to get inside.

During the attempt, he lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

Seeing the dangerous situation, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Dheeraj Kumar and Head Constable Bhag Singh quickly rushed towards him and pulled him away from the moving train just in time, saving his life.

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, showing the quick action of the RPF personnel during the rescue.

The passenger escaped with minor injuries due to the timely response of the railway officers. The incident once again highlighted the risks of trying to board moving trains.