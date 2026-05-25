‘Luteri Dulhan’ Gang Busted After Groom Checks Wife’s WhatsApp Chats 3 Days After Marriage In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Where marriages turn out to be fake and “luteri dulhans” grab money and disappear, a man tracked his wife’s phone chats and helped police expose an alleged marriage fraud gang in Gwalior.

The matter surfaced after Ratan Sharma, a team leader at a private hospital in Jabalpur, checked his wife’s WhatsApp chats just three days after their wedding.

According to police, the woman, identified as Radha alias Diksha Mudgal, had been introduced to him for marriage, while a man named Ajay Chauhan was presented as her sworn brother.

However, chats found on her phone revealed that Ajay was actually her husband.

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Investigation revealed that a woman allegedly trapped a man in a fake marriage as part of a planned fraud. The matter came to light after the groom checked his wife’s WhatsApp chats just three days after the wedding.

According to police, Ratan Sharma, who works as a team leader at a private hospital in Jabalpur, was targeted by the accused group. The woman, identified as Radha alias Diksha Mudgal, was introduced to him for marriage. The man who was presented as her sworn brother was later found to be her actual husband, Ajay Chauhan.

Police investigation revealed that Ajay and Diksha had married in 2024 at an Arya Samaj temple in Agra.

Ajay was already married since 2009 and also has children.

When his first wife learned about the second marriage and threatened legal action, Ajay allegedly planned the fake marriage with his family to avoid trouble. As part of the plan, Diksha was married off to another man, and Ratan Sharma became the target.

After marriage, Ratan reportedly became suspicious of his wife’s behaviour as she often spoke secretly on her phone. One night, after she fell asleep, he checked her mobile phone and found personal chats with Ajay Chauhan. The language used in the chats appeared like conversations between husband and wife. It was then that he realised the man introduced as her brother was actually her husband.

Instead of reacting immediately, Ratan quietly observed her activities for the next three days and collected evidence before approaching police. Investigation further revealed that the accused had claimed Diksha was poor and orphaned to gain sympathy.

Before the wedding, they also allegedly took Rs 50,000 from Ratan in the name of beauty parlour expenses and return gifts, while around Rs 6 lakh was spent on the marriage ceremony.

Police said the group allegedly planned to later file false domestic violence and dowry harassment cases against Ratan and then demand a huge settlement amount.

Jhansi Road police have arrested main accused Ajay Chauhan and Radha alias Diksha.

Other Accused Absconding

Other accused who are still absconding include Ajay’s mother Maya Devi, sister Shilpi Parmar, brother-in-law Raghvendra Parmar, brother Satyendra Chauhan and Sonu Tiwari. Police teams are conducting raids in Morena, Agra and other places. Investigators suspect the group may have trapped several other men in a similar way in the past and are now checking old cases linked to the gang.