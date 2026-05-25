Indore Double Death: Woman's Lover Consumes Poison After Patel Couple's Death In Khandwa

Indore Double Death Case: Woman's Lover Consumes Poison After Couple's Death In Khandwa | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another twist has emerged in Indore’s double death case on Monday.

It was revealed that after the murder-suicideof Patel couple, the woman’s alleged lover also ended his life by consuming poison on Sunday evening.

According to police, Halkaveer Patel, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar in Indore, allegedly strangled his wife Roshni Patel to death on Sunday morning.

Initial investigation revealed that he first tried to force her to consume poison. When she resisted, he assaulted her and later strangled her.

After killing his wife, Halkaveer also consumed poison and died. Their family members later took both bodies to Bankhedi village near Hoshangabad for the last rites.

Lover ends life in Khandwa

Meanwhile, Satish Sawle, the woman’s lover, had reached Ghatakhedi village in the Pandhana area of Khandwa district.

After meeting his family and dropping his minor niece at Rajoda village, he allegedly consumed poison.

Villagers rushed him to a hospital in an unconscious condition, but doctors declared him dead.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that the husband consumed poison after killing his wife. The bodies have been handed over to the family members.

Husband demanded action against lover

According to the suicide note recovered by police, Halkaveer accused his wife of cheating on him and claimed she was in a relationship with Satish Sawle.

The note stated that both he and his wife were ending their lives by consuming poison.

The note also mentioned that the responsibility of their daughter should be given to his sister-in-law, and the property should be transferred to the daughter after she turns 18.

Halkaveer further alleged that Satish Sawle had assaulted him after calling him to Pithampur and claimed that Satish’s parents supported him. He demanded strict action against Satish after his death.

Notably, an FIR was registered against accused Satish Sawle based on the suicide note and statements given by the family members.

A police team raided his house in Pithampur, but after learning about the couple’s deaths, he switched off his mobile phone and went absconding.