Indore Reports Two Domestic Abuse Cases In A Single Day; One Dead, Another Hospitalised | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is witnessing several cases of domestic violence lately. The latest two cases left one woman dead and another hospitalised.

In the first incident, a woman identified as Seema alias Neeta Prajapat was found unconscious near Krishnapura Chhatri in the MG Road area.

According to police, she had gone missing from her home in Palasia on Thursday. Her family was informed, and her brother Aman took her to two different hospitals, but she died during treatment.

Family members have accused her husband, Shakti Prajapat, of harassment. Her brother claimed that she was troubled due to ongoing domestic disputes and alleged that her husband often assaulted her.

Injury marks were reportedly found on her body. Police have conducted a post-mortem and started an investigation. The couple has one son and one daughter, and the husband works as a halwai.

Second case

In another case from the Gandhinagar police station area, a 27-year-old woman, Pratibha Bamne, allegedly consumed poison due to harassment by her husband.

She was admitted to the hospital in serious condition and is currently under treatment, with her condition reported to be stable.

Police said Pratibha got married to Ravi Bamne in 2018, and the couple has two children.

She alleged that her husband started drinking alcohol and would physically abuse and verbally insult her over minor issues.

The harassment reportedly increased in recent times, causing her mental distress.

On April 23, 2026, around 10 am, she consumed a poisonous substance at home and later informed her husband, who rushed her to the hospital.

Based on her statement, police have registered a case against Ravi Bamne and further investigation is underway.