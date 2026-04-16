Indore Woman Dies After 45-Day Battle Following Suicide Attempt Over Domestic Dispute In Rau |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence following a trivial domestic dispute over a pair of silver anklets under the Rau police station limits.

The incident occurred on March 1, and she died during treatment on Wednesday after a 45-day battle in the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Mamta Bai, a resident of Rangwasa, Rau. Her family members said that a heated argument broke out between Mamta Bai and her husband as her silver anklets had broken, and she had been persistently asking for a new pair for several days. On the day of the incident, the argument escalated, and her husband left the room. In a fit of anger, she went into another room and hanged herself.

Upon discovering her, family members rushed her to the hospital, where she remained on ventilator support for more than six weeks. She is survived by her husband and two young children. The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Female doc ends life; kin allege harassment over husband’s affair

A 35-year-old female doctor allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at her residence in the Khudel police station area on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Dr Damini, a resident of Kannod. She was posted as a Community Health Officer (CHO) in Kalwar, Dewas.

Damini’s health deteriorated rapidly after she consumed the substance. Family members rushed her to a private hospital on Nemawar Road, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Damini’s maternal family members have levelled severe accusations against her husband and mother-in-law. They claim that the doctor was under immense mental stress due to her husband’s "suspicious conduct" and alleged extramarital affair.

The family stated that whenever Damini confronted her husband about the affair, she was subjected to physical and mental harassment by him and her mother-in-law. She is survived by a nine-year-old son. Police have begun a probe and conducted a post-mortem.