Double Death: Husband Kills Wife, Consumes Poison Over Suspected Affair In Indore, Suicide Note Found | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A double death case was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Sunday, where a man allegedly ended his life after strangling his wife to death.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Meghdoot Nagar area under Hira Nagar police station limits in Indore.

Here, a man allegedly killed his wife before consuming poison over suspicion of cheating.

The two deceased were identified as Hilkaveer Patel (34) and his wife Roshni Patel (26), who were living in a rented house.

According to police, Hlkaveer allegedly killed Roshni by strangling her with a towel and later consumed a poisonous substance.

Before taking the extreme step, Hlkaveer reportedly dropped his young daughter safely at a relative’s house.

Around 3:30 am, he also sent a WhatsApp message to his nephew asking him to reach the police station in the morning and break open the room door to recover the bodies.

When family members and the landlord opened the room in the morning, they found both bodies lying inside the bedroom.

Suicide note found

A suicide noe was also found from the spot which mentioned that both consumed poison, but injury marks were found on Roshni’s neck.

Police suspect she may have been strangled to death. Both mobile phones have been seized and an investigation is underway.

Love triangle suspected

Preliminary investigation suggests that a love triangle dispute may have triggered the incident.

Regarding the mater, police said Roshni had allegedly been in contact with a man named Satish Sahu for the last 6 months, which had become a reason for frequent arguments between the couple.

On the evening before the incident, Hlkaveer had reportedly gone with his brother-in-law to speak with Satish, but an argument broke out and Satish allegedly assaulted him.

Deeply disturbed by the incident, Hlkaveer allegedly took the extreme step later that night.

Hira Nagar police have sent the bodies to MY Hospital for postmortem and started an investigation into the case.