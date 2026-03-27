Indore News: Stress Over Love Affair Leads 28-Year-Old To End Life; He Faced Abuse From His Lover’s Father |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his house under Chandan Nagar police station limits, reportedly due to persistent harassment over a love affair. Family members found him hanging around 11 am on Friday in his room.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole identified the deceased as Ram Prajapat, a resident of Shalimar Colony. Preliminary investigation suggests that Prajapat was in a relationship with a woman. Police have started further investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.

Family members alleged that Prajapat had been under severe mental stress due to the relationship. They said the woman’s family members visited his house on Shivratri and engaged in a heated argument. His brother claimed that the woman sent messages threatening suicide if they did not marry.

The family further alleged that the woman’s father visited their home a day before the incident and abused Prajapat, which led him to take the step. Prajapat worked as a driver.

Police have started a probe and sent the body for post-mortem examination.