Gwalior Man Suffers Heart Attack During Heated Argument Between Wife & Daughter Over Sleeping Arrangements |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute between a mother and daughter allegedly led to the death of a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the incident came to the fore from Vaikunth Apartment in Chitnis Ki Goth area and the deceased was identified as Anil Kapoor.

It is said that the man allegedly died of a heart attack during a heated argument between his wife and daughter over sleeping on a bed.

According to police, Kapoor lived there with his second wife Ritu Kapoor and daughter Mansi Kapoor.

Reports said Mansi had recently returned to her parental home after her marriage in March 2026.

FP Photo

On the day of the incident, an argument broke out between Ritu and Mansi over sleeping arrangements in the house.

According to family members, Ritu had gone to sleep on Mansi’s bed, which upset her daughter.

The argument soon turned into a loud fight, creating chaos inside the house.

During the dispute, Anil Kapoor suddenly complained of chest pain and collapsed on the spot. Family members rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Doctors suspect he died due to a heart attack.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Family history

Police investigation also revealed a complicated family background. Anil Kapoor’s first wife, Kanchan, died in 2019.

Ritu Kapoor was previously married to Virendra, who had also passed away. She has 3 children - two daughters and one son.

Since Anil and his first wife had no children, Ritu had given her daughter Mansi to Anil and Kanchan for adoption during childhood. After Kanchan’s death, Ritu later married Anil in 2023.

Mansi got married in March 2026 and had come to visit her maternal home a few days ago. Police said the argument over the bed eventually led to the tragic incident.

CSP Manish Yadav said Anil Kapoor was already a heart patient. Police have started an investigation, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report arrives