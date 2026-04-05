MP News: 27-Year-Old Murdered By Father, Brother Over Alcohol Addiction In Gwalior; Suicide Angle Fabricated

Accused Brother (Left) & Accused Father (Right) | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A death initially believed to be suicide has now been confirmed as a planned killing by the 27-year-old's father and brother in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Reports indicate that Rinku Yadav, 27, met his demise at the hands of his father, Raju Yadav, and his brother, Gaurav Yadav. The incident took place in Lane Number 5, Naka Chandravadni.

Father strangled while brother held his hands

The father strangled Rinku while the brother held his hands firmly. The father continued to apply pressure to his throat until Rinku breathed his last. Following the murder, the son's body was hung from a noose to stage the scene as a suicide.

In the morning, the father, Raju Yadav, and the brother, Gaurav Yadav, informed the police at the Jhansi Road Police Station that Rinku had committed suicide by hanging himself.

Murder angle opens up after PM report

After conducting a post-mortem examination, the police handed the body over to the family members. The police did not investigate the possibility of murder during this time, instead treating the case as a suicide.

The father and brother believed they had committed the "perfect crime". However, the preliminary post-mortem report indicated that strangulation and asphyxiation caused Rinku's death.

It was not a suicide, but a murder. Upon receiving the report, the police took the family members into custody and initiated a second round of interrogation with the father and son.

Regular intoxication & domestic violence led to the murder

During questioning, the father, Raju Yadav, and the brother, Gaurav Yadav, confessed to the murder. The accused father revealed that Rinku had returned home in a state of intoxication and began physically assaulting his wife. He was separated and made to sleep in an outer room; however, a short while later, Rinku began creating a ruckus once again. Frustrated by his son's behaviour, they killed him.

Father-son duo arrested

Shakti Singh Yadav, the Station In-Charge (TI) of the Jhansi Road Police Station, confirmed that the father and brother have been arrested. Late at night, a case was registered under the charge of murder; the initial FIR, which had been filed as a suicide, was subsequently converted into a murder case.

Both the father and son were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody (jail). The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.