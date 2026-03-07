Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Hangs Self With Mother's Saree, Blames Girlfriend In Suicide Note |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, as reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Ashoka Garden area of Bhopal on Saturday morning. The youth reportedly hanged himself using his mother’s saree inside the house.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Gurjar (24), a resident of Sethi Nagar.

According to police, his mother noticed his body hanging from a railing and immediately called neighbours for help. Police were informed and reached the spot.

During the search, police found a suicide note written on a page kept inside his wallet. In the note, Deepak allegedly blamed his girlfriend for his decision to end his life.

Suicide note found

In the note he wrote lines such as, “Main Deepak Gurjar… Ashoka Garden ka nivasi hoon….(I, Deepak Gurjar, am a resident of Ashoka Garden)” and alleged that his girlfriend had been threatening him.

He claimed that “Mujhe lagatar dhamki de rahi hai ki rape case mein fasa degi….(She was continuously threatening to implicate him in a rape case). He also mentioned that she had recently refused to marry him.

According to family members, Deepak worked in fabrication and was the only son of his parents. His elder sister is already married.

Police said Deepak and the woman were reportedly in a relationship for 6 to 7 years and had earlier planned to marry. However, the woman later refused the marriage, allegedly citing religious differences as Deepak was Hindu.

Police have seized the suicide note and sent it for handwriting examination.

Further investigation into the case is underway.