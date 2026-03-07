 MP News: Man Brutally Killed Over Black Magic Suspicion In Jabalpur; Police Launch Search
A man was brutally murdered in Bisanpura village of Jabalpur over suspicion of practicing black magic. The victim, Bhura Yadav, was allegedly beaten and abducted by two villagers. His headless body was later found in Barapani Har area. Police have registered a murder case and formed a special team to arrest the accused, who are currently absconding.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 07, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Brutally Killed Over Black Magic Suspicion In Jabalpur; Police Launch Search | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of murder over suspicion of black magic came to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a man was brutally killed by two villagers who accused him of practicing witchcraft.

The incident took place in Bisanpura village under a local police station area. The deceased was identified as Bhura Yadav.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s brother Nanhelal Yadav, the incident occurred on the evening of March 4 around 4 pm.

Nanhelal said he was returning home after grazing his cattle in the forest when he saw 2 villagers, Madhushah and Pitti Yadav, abusing and beating his brother Bhura Yadav with sticks and an axe. 

The accused suspected that Bhura practiced black magic and attacked him over the same allegation.

When Nanhelal tried to intervene, the accused also assaulted him. His son Suresh Yadav, who reached the spot during the incident, was also beaten with sticks and injured. 

Nanhelal suffered serious injuries on his head and face, while Suresh was injured in the eye.

After the assault, the accused allegedly took Bhura Yadav with them while threatening to kill him. Fearing for their safety, Nanhelal and his son returned home.

The next morning around 8 am, Nanhelal went to his brother’s house but could not find him. 

While his buffalo and goat were still tied outside the house, Bhura was missing. He then informed the police and began searching for him.

Later on Friday afternoon, police received information about a headless body found in the Barapani Har area. 

Police reached the spot and identified the body as Bhura Yadav. After completing the panchnama, the body was sent for post-mortem examination. 

According to family members, the victim’s severed head was found a short distance away from the body, indicating the brutality of the murder.

Taking the seriousness of the case into account, senior police officials have ordered the immediate arrest of the accused. 

A special team has been formed to search for the suspects.

Police have registered a murder case and are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

