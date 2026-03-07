Bhopal News: Man Polishes Off Elder Brother’s Children | FP Photo

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): On Friday morning when 20-year-old Sheetal Malviya was going to take the class 10 examination of the MP Board with her younger brother 18-year-old Kuldeep, they did not know death was lurking in the way.

The duo, the children of Jagdish Malviya, a resident of Dharmapuri village under the Siddikganj police station, were going to the examination centre on a two-wheeler.

On the way, a man identified as Harisingh Malviya and his son Hemant attacked the brother-sister duo with sticks.

Kuldeep died on the spot, and Sheetal, who tried to save her brother and sustained severe injuries, died on the way to Ashta Hospital.

The news of the double murder spread like wildfire, and a large number of people gathered outside the hospital.

On getting information, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Damodar Gupta and a huge contingent of police rushed to the spot.

Seeing the public mood, the police took Hrisingh and his son Hemant into custody and handed over the bodies of Kuldeep and Sheetal to their family.

Initially, because the police were not acting against the culprits, the crowd, which gathered outside the mortuary, had an altercation with the police. A few people even manhandled the police station in charge, Raju Singh Baghel.

According to the police, a dispute over a piece of land has been underway between two brothers, Harisingh Malviya and Jagdish Malviya. It is suspected that the property dispute may have led to the murder. Harisingh is the elder brother of Jagdish.

The family feud deepened after the death of the eldest son of Harisingh Malviya, Ritesh, in a road accident on October 21 last year.

There are reports that Harisingh recently hurled abuses at Seema Bai, the wife of Jagdish, and threatened her with dire consequences.