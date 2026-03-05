Bhopal News: Contaminated Water Flows In Houses Behind UCC Plant Site |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Kalyan Nagar near Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) plant site have complained of contaminated water supply.

Many families of Bhopal gas tragedy victims live in residential colonies in the vicinity of the plant site and have raised concerns over polluted drinking water.

Sarita, a resident of the area, said, “A sewage line has not been laid in Kalyan Nagar area in Ward 73. We have raised the issue many times at the ward office but nothing has been done to ensure proper water supply.”

The Supreme Court (SC) has already sent its monitoring committee to gas relief colonies to assess the water supply situation. Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA) said, “There must be proper sewage and drainage systems in all the 42 notified colonies.

Otherwise, sewage will continue to contaminate piped water supply. Survivors have already filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that broken pipelines and leakages are common in Bluemoon Colony, Phuta Makbara, Risaldar Colony, Shiv Nagar, Gareeb Nagar, Ayub Nagar and Arif Nagar, leading to filthy water flowing from taps.”

Ward 73 corporator Raju Rathore said, “I will ask for a probe into whether sewage lines have been laid. In some parts of Ward 73 and Ward 72 sewage lines have been laid, in other parts, they have not been laid. I will ask officials to investigate the matter.”