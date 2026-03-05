MP News: Stressed Over Math Exam, 15-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself To Death In Gwalior

AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Stressed over mathematics exam, a 15-year-old girl hanged herself to death in Gwalior.

The incident took place in Siddheshwar Nagar under the Thatipur police station area. The deceased has been identified as Angel Tiwari, a Class 10 student.

According to police and family members, Angel had returned home after attending her coaching class. She had dinner with her mother and younger brother and later went to her room. About two hours later, when her mother went to check on her, she found Angel hanging from the ceiling.

Her mother raised an alarm after seeing her daughter, following which neighbours rushed to the house. Police were informed about the incident soon after.

A police team from the Thatipur police station reached the spot and began an initial investigation. Officers said no suicide note was found at the scene. The body was taken into custody and kept at the post-mortem house.

Police said the post-mortem will be conducted after the girl’s father arrives in Gwalior. Angel’s father, Durga Prasad Tiwari, has been working in Dubai for the last 10 to 15 years. Angel lived in Gwalior with her mother and younger brother while continuing her studies.

After receiving news of his daughter’s death, Durga Prasad left Dubai to come to India. However, his arrival has been delayed because several flights from Dubai to India have been affected.

Family members said Durga Prasad is expected to reach Gwalior by late night, after which the post-mortem of Angel will be carried out.

Police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation. The girl’s mobile phone has also been seized as part of the inquiry to understand the circumstances behind the incident.

Speaking about the case, Thatipur police station in-charge Vipendra Singh Chauhan said that the police received information that a 15-year-old Class 10 student had hanged herself at her home. He confirmed that no suicide note was found during the initial investigation.

Reports say the flight disruption is linked to tensions between the United States and Iran, which have affected travel in the region.

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.