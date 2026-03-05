MP News: Judge’s Wife Found Dead In Train Washroom In Ratlam; Silent Heart Attack Suspected | AI Generated Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of an Additional District Judge was found dead inside the washroom of an express train passing through Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred during the journey of the Kacheguda - Bhagat Ki Kothi Express.

The deceased was identified as Usha Chauhan, wife of Additional District Judge Rajkumar Chauhan.

According to preliminary information, the couple was travelling from Jodhpur to Nimbahera. However, they were seated in different coaches during the journey.

Before the train reached Nimbahera station, Usha Chauhan called her husband and informed him that she was going to the washroom.

When the train arrived at Nimbahera, Rajkumar Chauhan got down from the train but his wife did not return to the coach or come out of the train.

After waiting for a long time and being unable to locate her, he became worried and immediately informed the railway police.

Acting on the information, officials stopped the train at Mandsaur and attempted to open the washroom door, but it could not be opened.

Silent attack suspected

Later, the train was halted again in the Jaora section of Ratlam district. Police personnel then broke open the washroom door and found Usha Chauhan lying unconscious inside. She was immediately taken out and sent to a nearby hospital for examination.

Doctors, during the preliminary check-up, suspected that the woman might have suffered a Silent Heart Attack.

However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after further medical examination.

Police have registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.