Indore News: Madhya Pradesh Cops Hire Bus To Ferry 32 Offenders

Indore News: Cops Hire Bus To Ferry 32 Offenders | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major action ahead of the Holi festival, police detained 32 active criminals and troublemakers from the Lasudia area to ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully. As the number of suspects was high, police hired a bus to take them to the ACP court.

The action was carried out under the direction of ACP Parag Saini and led by TI Taresh Kumar Soni along with his team. Police conducted a special drive to arrest listed criminals and wanted suspects in the area.

During the operation, five suspects were caught with illegal weapons and cases were registered against them under the Arms Act. Two persons were arrested for selling liquor illegally.

Police found that 12 of the suspects had been absconding for a long time in old cases, while 13 others were involved in criminal activities in the area. All 32 suspects were arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and were produced before the ACP court.

TI Soni said the action has created fear among criminals in the area. Strict action will continue and anyone trying to disturb peace during the festival will not be spared.