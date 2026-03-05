MP News: 6-Month-Old Baby Severely Burnt In Chhatarpur Hut Fire; Mother Jumps Into Flames To Save Her | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A six-month-old baby girl was seriously burnt after a hut caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kitpura village under Gaurihar police station area of Chhatarpur district. The baby, Anjali Rajput, is currently undergoing treatment in the burn ward of the district hospital.

According to the family, the incident took place on the day of Holika Dahan when preparations for the festival were underway at home.

The baby’s mother, Ashoka Rajput (25), had laid her daughter inside a small hut with a roof made up of dried straw, where some children were playing.

Suddenly, the hut caught fire due to unknown reasons and the flames quickly spread/

Hearing the children scream, Ashoka rushed to the spot and jumped into the burning hut to save her daughter.

She managed to bring the baby out but both mother and child suffered burn injuries. The hut and the goods kept inside were completely destroyed in the fire.

Family members first took the baby to Gaurihar hospital, where doctors referred her to Banda hospital.

However, the family alleged that no ambulance was available, forcing them to hire a private vehicle for ₹2,500 to reach Banda.

Doctors in Banda later referred the child to Kanpur for further treatment, but the family could not afford the expenses.

They then brought the baby back to Gaurihar hospital, from where she was referred to Chhatarpur district hospital.

Again, the family claimed they had to spend ₹2,500 on a private Bolero vehicle as an ambulance was not provided.

The family has accused the hospital administration of negligence, alleging that the child is only being given injections and the dressing done earlier has not been changed properly.

They also claimed that the AC in the burn ward is not working and that doctors have not visited the ward during the Holi holidays, leaving nurses and ward boys to handle patients.

The family, which is financially weak, said they had to borrow money from relatives to pay for transport and other expenses.

They have appealed to the administration and the public for financial help for the baby’s treatment. The family belongs to the Chandla assembly constituency, represented by state minister Dilip Ahirwar.