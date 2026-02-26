MP News: House Gutted After Gas Cylinder Catches Fire & Explodes In Chhatarpur; Family Loses Property Worth Lakhs

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in a house after a gas cylinder blast in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The incident caused heavy damage to the house, destroying all household items. Thankfully, no one was injured, as family members were rescued in time.

The fire took place in Kurraha village under the Garhi Malhara police station area on Tuesday evening after a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded.

How did this happen?

According to information, the house belongs to Safiq Khan, a resident of Kurraha village. The incident happened between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm when Safiq Khan’s wife was cooking food in the kitchen. During this time, the gas cylinder suddenly caught fire. The women present in the house tried to control the flames, but the fire spread very quickly.

Within minutes, the cylinder exploded with a loud blast. The explosion caused the fire to spread across the entire house. Hearing the sound of the blast, villagers nearby rushed to the spot and helped take all family members safely out of the house.

Due to their quick action, a major tragedy was avoided.

However, the fire destroyed everything inside the house. According to the victim family, cash worth around Rs 2 lakh, along with household items such as a refrigerator, television, bed, Godrej cupboard, and other daily-use items were completely burnt. The total loss is estimated to be between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

After the incident, the family members were seen crying in shock and pain. Safiq Khan said that everything he had earned through years of hard work was reduced to ashes within a few minutes.

The incident was immediately reported to Dial 112, after which police reached the spot and inspected the situation. At present, the exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

Villagers have appealed to the administration to provide financial help to the affected family.

They said the family has lost all basic necessities and needs immediate support.