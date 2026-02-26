Bhopal News: Metro Construction Near Bhopal Railway Station Leaves Commuters Struggling On Waterlogged, Battered Road-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Metro construction near Bhopal railway station has ruined the roads in the area, making it difficult for the commuters to pass. The roads have become extremely inconvenient to navigate, especially for the passenger, carrying luggage to the railway station.

Commuters in the Alpana Tera area are facing major difficulties due to the poor condition of the road in the area. This is about the road leading to Platform 6 of the Bhopal railway station.

The road is under construction as part of the metro project. It has developed large potholes and water-filled patches in many places.

This has made it extremely difficult for people to move safely.

A video that recently surfaced on social media shows the current state of the road.

In the video, water has accumulated in several spots, and pedestrians are seen struggling to walk without slipping. Some people are stepping carefully around the puddles, while others are trying to navigate the narrow clear spaces between shops and parked autos.

Passengers coming out of the metro station are forced to take extra care, and the scene clearly shows how unsafe the road has become.

Watch the video below :

Netizens React

The road condition is also causing delays. Commuters have reported that it is taking them much longer to reach Platform 6 than usual.

Many fear they might even miss their trains due to the extra time needed to cross the damaged area. Which might lead to rush, and accidents in the area and the railway station.

More reasons causing delay

Auto-rickshaws and other vehicles are also moving slowly because of the potholes and uneven surfaces.

At the same time, pedestrians complain about the lack of proper pathways and warning signs, which increases the risk of accidents.

Local residents and metro passengers online, are urging the authorities to repair the road as soon as possible.

As, according to them, the current situation not only wastes time but also makes daily commuting stressful and unsafe for everyone using the route to Platform 6.